This strain helps regulate my autonomic nervous system which doesn’t work correctly due to dysautonomia. Medical cannabis, and this strain particularly, seems to level out my system that is so broken. What years of pills couldn’t do, this strain is helping. I hope it’s around a long time.
A heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid. Tried a gram and man oh man, just that small package stunk up my entire room. A superb body high with no heavy sedation and some cerebral stimulation. Smokes amazing in a bong!!!