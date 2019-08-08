ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chem Cookies
  4. Reviews

Chem Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Cookies.

Reviews

4

Avatar for midwest27
Member since 2017
Great smoke!! Willie's Reserve is top shelf
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for SpriteNChem
Member since 2019
This strain helps regulate my autonomic nervous system which doesn’t work correctly due to dysautonomia. Medical cannabis, and this strain particularly, seems to level out my system that is so broken. What years of pills couldn’t do, this strain is helping. I hope it’s around a long time.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Dankhead215
Member since 2019
Great strain taste amazing! This is a very good hybrid highly recommend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ap5420
Member since 2017
A heavy hitting indica dominant hybrid. Tried a gram and man oh man, just that small package stunk up my entire room. A superb body high with no heavy sedation and some cerebral stimulation. Smokes amazing in a bong!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review