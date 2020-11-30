This strain is quickly making it's way up my favorites list! Knocking out strains that have been on said list for years, Chem de la Chem is an absolute treat. I picked up an eighth of this, grown by prime wellness and clocking in at 23.62% THC, a week or 2 ago. The eighth I got had an enormous 3g nug in it with other smaller pieces, blown away I was! Not only by the nug but by the care put into the flower itself. It was cured and flushed very well and the trim job was superb! The flower wasn't dry at all but crispy and fresh with a good sponginess to it, caked in trichomes to boot! The smell is a sweet, almost sugary type smell with kushy/earthy notes tucked inside this creamy smell that wraps up into this beautiful..sweet..creamy..almost doughy(?) type of smell, if that makes any sense! But of course, as you push past that sweet kushy dough smell, you're met with the Chem and this is what blasts the flavor to the next level. It's a chemmy smell, not gassy but in the same area. I describe it as gas-like but not as sharp or bitter (sour diesel for example, has that sharp smack of an, again, sharp diesel smell, that sharpness sticks out almost like a pin.) It's less of a "fresh/new" gas and more of a "gas that's been out for a while" kind of thing, that's the best way to explain that type of sharpness or smell! Now, take that chemmy flavor I just described and bury that in the middle of that sweet, kushy dough...oh boy, it's something special! The effects are what really put the icing on this already sweet and chemmy cake! This is a fantastic hybrid with a great balance of body relaxation and mental stimulation. It feels euphoric and heady at first, I notice a heaviness below my eyes that is quite relaxing I must say! Pair that with a jolt of increased focus and you're left with a wonderful, relieving experience that can still keep you sharp. Then I start to feel my muscles start to relax a little and it's a great help to some aches and pains after a long work day! I would also say that I feel a little glued down to whatever I'm sitting/laying on but not stuck down, I feel inclined to relax for a few extra minutes! Overall, as you can tell by my ramblings, I really love this strain! Again, it's working its way up the favorites list and where it lands, it'll stay for quite some time. Oh yeah, I also bought 2 more eighths of this since. This review seals the deal on how I felt with all 3 of them, I wasn't going to rate high just because I had the monster nug!! (Though it was hard not to give some bonus points!) The bottom line is that you have to try this one, though it's a little hard to find! You owe it to me after reading this to at least consider! 😂📖 But seriously, this was a fantastic (in my opinion) 60/40 indicia/sativa cross that I have fallen in love with! An absolute 5/5, no questions asked!