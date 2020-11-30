Chem de la Chem reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem de la Chem.
Chem de la Chem strain effects
Reported by 53 real people like you
Chem de la Chem strain helps with
- 19% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Pain
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
Chem de la Chem reviews
T........3
November 30, 2020
Euphoric
Focused
This strain is quickly making it's way up my favorites list! Knocking out strains that have been on said list for years, Chem de la Chem is an absolute treat. I picked up an eighth of this, grown by prime wellness and clocking in at 23.62% THC, a week or 2 ago. The eighth I got had an enormous 3g nug in it with other smaller pieces, blown away I was! Not only by the nug but by the care put into the flower itself. It was cured and flushed very well and the trim job was superb! The flower wasn't dry at all but crispy and fresh with a good sponginess to it, caked in trichomes to boot! The smell is a sweet, almost sugary type smell with kushy/earthy notes tucked inside this creamy smell that wraps up into this beautiful..sweet..creamy..almost doughy(?) type of smell, if that makes any sense! But of course, as you push past that sweet kushy dough smell, you're met with the Chem and this is what blasts the flavor to the next level. It's a chemmy smell, not gassy but in the same area. I describe it as gas-like but not as sharp or bitter (sour diesel for example, has that sharp smack of an, again, sharp diesel smell, that sharpness sticks out almost like a pin.) It's less of a "fresh/new" gas and more of a "gas that's been out for a while" kind of thing, that's the best way to explain that type of sharpness or smell! Now, take that chemmy flavor I just described and bury that in the middle of that sweet, kushy dough...oh boy, it's something special! The effects are what really put the icing on this already sweet and chemmy cake! This is a fantastic hybrid with a great balance of body relaxation and mental stimulation. It feels euphoric and heady at first, I notice a heaviness below my eyes that is quite relaxing I must say! Pair that with a jolt of increased focus and you're left with a wonderful, relieving experience that can still keep you sharp. Then I start to feel my muscles start to relax a little and it's a great help to some aches and pains after a long work day! I would also say that I feel a little glued down to whatever I'm sitting/laying on but not stuck down, I feel inclined to relax for a few extra minutes! Overall, as you can tell by my ramblings, I really love this strain! Again, it's working its way up the favorites list and where it lands, it'll stay for quite some time. Oh yeah, I also bought 2 more eighths of this since. This review seals the deal on how I felt with all 3 of them, I wasn't going to rate high just because I had the monster nug!! (Though it was hard not to give some bonus points!) The bottom line is that you have to try this one, though it's a little hard to find! You owe it to me after reading this to at least consider! 😂📖 But seriously, this was a fantastic (in my opinion) 60/40 indicia/sativa cross that I have fallen in love with! An absolute 5/5, no questions asked!
i........n
November 30, 2020
Got an eighth for free from Harvest. Love it. Gets you very high while still being able to function normally. Great to get work done.
m........u
February 20, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
You know you find your strain when after 5 yrs., I try this for the first time and end up cancelling my order and switched to this. Effects are different for everyone, but for me (early 50's healthy dude) who used to over-use weed, but figured out to stay grateful for life and use weed strategically as medicine for serious PTSD and arthritis from extreme sports. I was able to go into a state of meditation and clear up all sorts of shit. No anxiety or munchies. I only took 2.5-3 hits and it hits hard so it caused me instant confusion, but then chill.... I was energetic but relaxed, focused but dreamy because it's like a magic carpet ride and a warm blanket all in 1.
c........s
October 10, 2020
taste great. hard to find
c........1
November 17, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is a video game strain. High focus and pleasure while doing chores or boring tasks. The flavor is the most chemmy flavor I’ve had from the Chem family. I did NOT notice an increase in appetite, despite that being a highly reported effect.
g........l
March 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I tried the life resin version of this strain and had no expectations. But holy hell, two drags and I just spent 45 minutes playing a game on my phone while parked at TJ Maxx. I’m high af and feel a strong urge to focus and excited energy! Love this so much. I should go into the store but I think I’ll play one more time.
j........y
December 15, 2020
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
This is a classic sativa. Very centering for productivity. Tastes delicious. HARVEST really did well with this.
J........9
November 6, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Where are all my old school smokers !!! Does not taste like earth yuck dank skunk deisel pungent. Wow what a great wake n bake . I held back on this strain for years cause it says it taste like earth anyway over it.if u like sour deisel you’ll love this strain . Got me ripped highly recommend it