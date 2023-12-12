Chem Tange reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Tange.
Chem Tange strain effects
Chem Tange strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
December 12, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Talkative
Very surprised with this strain. High lasted long even while and after eating I can still feel the head high. Was no need to roll another but I did anyway. Real solid sativa dominant & pretty potent for having low thc count. One of the strongest citrus smells out there.