Chem Tange
Chem Tange effects are mostly energizing.
Chem Tange potency is lower THC than average.
Chem Tange, also called The Tange or ANTG Solace, is a sharp shooter of a strain bred by La Coute's North Farms. Chem Tange comes from crossing Tangerine x Chemdog. It’s a heady, daytime strain that dishes out euphoria and focus in spades. Expect a nose ripe with candied orange, diesel funk, and astringent chemical notes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Tange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Chem Tange strain effects
Chem Tange strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
