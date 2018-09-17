We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
It is said in 1991 legendary breeder "Chemdawg" had attended a Grateful Dead show and met "Joebrand"
and "Pbud", they sold Chemdawg an ounce for $500. Joe and Chemdawg later arranged for two more ounces to be shipped to Chemdawg on the east coast. According to Chemdawg, one ounce was seedless and t...
This is my “go-to” when I would like to put the day behind me and just drift! This knocks me for a loop every time (and using a one hitter) I highly caution not watching any stand up comedians as my last adventure made me question whether or not my lungs remembered how to breathe!! It’s that good!
i have been on the hunt for a nice, euphoric sativa that doesn’t induce anxiety for a while now. i saw several reviews here that matched this description so i decided to give it a try. unfortunately, this strain was terrible for my anxiety and gave me very uncomfortable heart palpitations. however, ...