ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chemdog 91
  4. Reviews

Chemdog 91 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemdog 91.

Effects

Show all

114 people reported 1032 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 35%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

168

Avatar for Captain_v_neck
Member since 2018
Very strong cerebral high. Mildly relaxed and a lot more creative and euphoric. Helped me a lot with my anxiety that’s for sure. Don’t hesitate to try it 🔥
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Peenkreign
Member since 2017
Cerebral high for sure. It’s perfect after work, it strong but not too strong. I’m pretty relaxed
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for TherealV4vendetta
Member since 2019
It is said in 1991 legendary breeder "Chemdawg" had attended a Grateful Dead show and met "Joebrand" and "Pbud", they sold Chemdawg an ounce for $500. Joe and Chemdawg later arranged for two more ounces to be shipped to Chemdawg on the east coast. According to Chemdawg, one ounce was seedless and t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for agkush89
Member since 2017
By FAR, my favorite smelling and tasting strain. Literally a wet, mossy, misty, piney, flowing river. Just makes you happy, a little bit tingly and relaxed.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
User uploaded image of Chemdog 91
more photos
Avatar for Kmarks30
Member since 2019
Very crispy buds smoke thick a real headbanger major headache comes with it. So just relax don’t do anything extra.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Ishootcanna
Member since 2019
This is my “go-to” when I would like to put the day behind me and just drift! This knocks me for a loop every time (and using a one hitter) I highly caution not watching any stand up comedians as my last adventure made me question whether or not my lungs remembered how to breathe!! It’s that good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for gaynelee
Member since 2017
i have been on the hunt for a nice, euphoric sativa that doesn’t induce anxiety for a while now. i saw several reviews here that matched this description so i decided to give it a try. unfortunately, this strain was terrible for my anxiety and gave me very uncomfortable heart palpitations. however, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Kakashisenpai
Member since 2019
Liked it very much
Read full review
Reported
feelings