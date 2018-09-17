ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chemdog 91

aka Chem 91, 91 Chemdog, Chemdawg

Chemdog 91

Much like many other members of the Chemdog line, the origins of Chemdog 91 are shrouded in mystery. Rumor has it that the lineage was first cultivated by the illustrious East Coast breeder who also goes by the name of Chemdog, and some speculate it descends from a Thai landrace strain. Chemdog 91 is thought to be an offshoot of the original Chemdog strain, and the numerical addition of “91” is believed to reference the year the strain first came into existence.

Some growers believe Chemdog 91 to be a cross between Chemdog and Skunk, which may explain its particularly pungent aroma. In true family spirit, this hybrid has a very strong diesel smell with a piney-lemon aftertaste. Most Chemdog 91 crops tend to lean sativa, though you may find indica variants on some dispensary and retail shelves. Consumers should expect a cerebral buzz from this strain.

 

114 people reported 1032 effects
Happy 69%
Relaxed 66%
Euphoric 57%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 35%
Stress 36%
Pain 35%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 28%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Headache 3%

BabylonChase
Member since 2017
Be forewarned: This strain is a super strong cerebral high. It's to cerebral highs what Gorilla Glue #4 is to body highs. That said- It absolutely leans more sativa than indica. It won't put you out or down like GG4, and there's only a mild body buzz. If you don't overdo it, it truly gives you a d...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTingly
hunter9231
Member since 2016
• 🔥 this thc-26% is the 💣and newbies beware! • Intense & welcome euphoric-overload, best enjoyed with friends or on a creative project (w/o deadline ;) bc you'll also be pondering all of the ways of the 🌎! • 5 ⭐️-strain, every time! 🔥 •
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
bboyseuss
Member since 2014
This is that Heater Jeter! This strain leaves your fingers extremely sticky. Gives you that fatty throat hit. In a bowl just a little bit of these buds burning will produce so much smoke so prepare for some teary eyes, runny nose, uncontrollable bronchial cough, that feeling of "ummm...whoa...wtf......
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
DubsackDylan
Member since 2016
A great all the time smoke. Makes me happy when I'm pissed, makes me chill when I'm stressed, helps with pain and doesn't zonk your ass out for an afternoon nap. What more could you ask for in a medicinal plant? This bud goes the distance. Frankly, if it tasted like burnt toast I'd still smoke the s...
CreativeEuphoricHappy
gatorhunts420
Member since 2015
I'm loving this one. ..I can taste this in so many different strains it's just so amazing. ...thick coverage of sugar on dense nugz. ..hey thanks to pure options in Lansing. ..to be honest I pulled out my jar of commerce city kush to compare smells and etc... man the smell is so Effin good if you li...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Lineage

Strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Chemdog 91
First strain child
Gaswerx
child
Second strain child
Mag 91
child

