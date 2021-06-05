Great sativa hybrid. Beautiful dense buds, smell of fuel, citrus. Taste citrus and diesel, lingering long after exhale with great tastes of kush, orange peel, oranges, lemons...very pleasant to go with the high, which comes on fast, a warm euphoric rush that cleans your mind of cobwebs of anxiety, depression, fatigue (mental). Brings on a full on rush into a care free creativity, fun, laughter and good times that we all expect from a very strong sativa hybrid. The indicas kickedin soon, helping minor aches, helping with nerve pain in foot. Next thing I noticed when looking at time was hours passed. Very highly recommend. 💯⭐ Bud info: grown WA, 🐼 , total THC 29.63%, total cann 33.84%, total terps 3.20%.