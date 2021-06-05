Chemical Sunset reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chemical Sunset.
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 40% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
l........t
June 5, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Great sativa hybrid. Beautiful dense buds, smell of fuel, citrus. Taste citrus and diesel, lingering long after exhale with great tastes of kush, orange peel, oranges, lemons...very pleasant to go with the high, which comes on fast, a warm euphoric rush that cleans your mind of cobwebs of anxiety, depression, fatigue (mental). Brings on a full on rush into a care free creativity, fun, laughter and good times that we all expect from a very strong sativa hybrid. The indicas kickedin soon, helping minor aches, helping with nerve pain in foot. Next thing I noticed when looking at time was hours passed. Very highly recommend. 💯⭐ Bud info: grown WA, 🐼 , total THC 29.63%, total cann 33.84%, total terps 3.20%.
b........y
April 1, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Long lasting taste next level high
E........1
December 28, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Hybrid Volcano vaporizer, 205°, .4g, put hopper on after unit reaches temperature. Wait a minute. Self draw through a double bubbler. Went up a degree each to 208°. Flower gave off orange citrus spice notes, strength in order. Some earth notes, dank orange perhaps. Orange Skittles big influence as a parent, some lemon Thai as well by research. Phat Panda Platinum series WA State
b........3
October 16, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
this strain is everything ya want out of a saliva, I've just had an insomnia episode and have been completely lethargic but unable to sleep all night, it's 5am now and the dabs are delicious and super potent, not jittery but definitely feel human again after only 3 medium sized draws from a live diamond vape pin
P........W
August 22, 2021
Orange 🍊 cheese 🧀 and gas ⛽️
D........r
January 16, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
I Love this strain for a nice night cap. It’s a very relaxing stone that knocks off the days edge & melts away the pain & fatigue of a long day. Not a couch locker though. My only undesirable effect for me has been the cottonmouth. It’s worth it though.