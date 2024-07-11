Chem's Fruit Stand is without a doubt the best smelling and tasting strain I have ever experienced. When grinding it you get hit with an explosion of fresh fruit along with an undertone of sweet flowers. The taste is just how it smells. It's actually mouthwatering on the exhale. The high is a really happy feeling. Mentally stimulating and physically relaxing but it won't put you out. It's euphoric. I've purchased it every time I've seen it for sale. It's always been super fresh whenever I get my hands on it.