stock photo similar to Chem’s Fruit Stand
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
Chem’s Fruit Stand
Chem’s Fruit Stand is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by the legendary Chemdog from a cross of Grape Ape x Grapefruit for the Smash Hits collection. Think of it as his own pheno of Original Z—a mouthful of sweet, berry, citrus, and funky notes that elicits euphoric and soothing effects. Gold-green buds shine with purple accents and russet hairs. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem’s Fruit Stand, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem’s Fruit StandOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chem’s Fruit Stand strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem’s Fruit Stand products near you
Similar to Chem’s Fruit Stand near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews