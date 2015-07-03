ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. ChemWreck
  4. Reviews

ChemWreck reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain ChemWreck.

Reviews

26

Avatar for snakemann1
Member since 2016
Great Anytime Strain.. cleaned the Whole House
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for rachelf3997
Member since 2017
First of all, amazing potency, smell and taste. Soooo sticky 😍😍 I usually need to smoke 1.5 to 2 grams to get high but a 1 gram joint got me higher than I've been in a long time. But.... this strain made me overwhelmingly anxious, paranoid, and stressed... would not recommend for those of you tha...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for BBKingSm00th
Member since 2015
Quick hitting hybrid that provides nice all around relaxation. The indica creeps up on you though too many hits will put you to sleep. Knocking 1 star off the rating because the dry mouth from this flower was very intense.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for highsam97
Member since 2017
Pungent, dense little popcorn nugs that'll kick your ass. Strong sativa hybrid, mine was 70/30 I think. Heavy head high, but you can feel a surprising amount of indica -- good for pain and relaxation while you work. I'm impressed with this strain, you can really feel the Trainwreck in it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of ChemWreckUser uploaded image of ChemWreckUser uploaded image of ChemWreckUser uploaded image of ChemWreck
more
photos
Avatar for DeadassOG
Member since 2017
One of my favorite strains! this stuff will give you so much energy and make you so happy. when I smoke chemwreck I don't stop laughing!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for LegitLogic
Member since 2014
God do I love me some ChemWreck, Chem dawg and Trainwreck hybrid that is just fantastic. This is an uplifting, energetic, happy strain, plus it tastes amazing! I highly recommend this to anyone Sativa fans or Hybrid Sativa fans as you will not be displeased! Upon the first toke and taste I was like ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
ChemWreck will put you in to the floor like Buster did Tyson.Great for severe pain or insomnia.Friend brought some in AZ.Pretty damn good did not take much but floored me not many strain's do maybe Purple Kush. If you want to slay dragon's in your sleep this strain's for you!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy