First of all, amazing potency, smell and taste. Soooo sticky 😍😍 I usually need to smoke 1.5 to 2 grams to get high but a 1 gram joint got me higher than I've been in a long time. But....
this strain made me overwhelmingly anxious, paranoid, and stressed... would not recommend for those of you tha...
Quick hitting hybrid that provides nice all around relaxation. The indica creeps up on you though too many hits will put you to sleep. Knocking 1 star off the rating because the dry mouth from this flower was very intense.
Pungent, dense little popcorn nugs that'll kick your ass. Strong sativa hybrid, mine was 70/30 I think. Heavy head high, but you can feel a surprising amount of indica -- good for pain and relaxation while you work. I'm impressed with this strain, you can really feel the Trainwreck in it.
God do I love me some ChemWreck, Chem dawg and Trainwreck hybrid that is just fantastic. This is an uplifting, energetic, happy strain, plus it tastes amazing! I highly recommend this to anyone Sativa fans or Hybrid Sativa fans as you will not be displeased! Upon the first toke and taste I was like ...
ChemWreck will put you in to the floor like Buster did Tyson.Great for severe pain or insomnia.Friend brought some in AZ.Pretty damn good did not take much but floored me not many strain's do maybe Purple Kush.
If you want to slay dragon's in your sleep this strain's for you!