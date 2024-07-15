Cherimoya reviews
f........y
July 15, 2024
Focused
Uplifted
Great taste good smell with an uplifting high nd focus foward. Good taste of sweet muscadine grapes nd a good plum. No pepper but a lil on the nose.🔥💯
e........4
October 22, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Great flavor! Just puts your whole body at ease! Taste is amazing on intake as well as exhale. Definitely recommend this strain for it's all around taste and feeling it pours your body into.