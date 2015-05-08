ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for sigmili
Member since 2014
I had the Korova CDP @22.3% , I’m also a heavy chronic pain user, bout 3 bong hits and I wanted to write jokes non stop (I’m a standup comedian) I laughed, talking non stop with spouse. But after the 3rd round of imbibing , hr or so apart I started feeling the body high and blissful drifting off to ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for CaliBot
Member since 2018
Taste profile: cherry licorice
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for fluzzknock
Member since 2018
Really nice mellow sativa high. Doesn't get you jacked up like a sour diesel, but not sedating like a og kush either. About the most balanced high I've had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for rasika
Member since 2014
Cherry Durban Poison is a my favorite. I find it euphoric, calming, and clear headed. To me it is quite different than Durban Poison with the I did not find CDP as rendering me sleepy whatsoever on the contrary I was amazed at how comfortable and energized it made me feel. Felt very sociable and ama...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Shotime303
Member since 2017
Smokes so good
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Mugsy
Member since 2014
perfect wake n bake. energy galore with subtle mood inhancement.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Member since 2015
An awesome strain to try if ur lucky enough to find it :D managed to get my hands on some from a friend who grows what sounds like CDP. My experience was initially a very intense high with lots of energy and a talkative and happy feeling which lasted about 45, give or take 15 minutes, and this was f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungrySleepy