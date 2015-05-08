We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Durban Poison.
Reviews
18
sigmili
Member since 2014
I had the Korova CDP @22.3% , I’m also a heavy chronic pain user, bout 3 bong hits and I wanted to write jokes non stop (I’m a standup comedian) I laughed, talking non stop with spouse. But after the 3rd round of imbibing , hr or so apart I started feeling the body high and blissful drifting off to ...
Cherry Durban Poison is a my favorite. I find it euphoric, calming, and clear headed. To me it is quite different than Durban Poison with the I did not find CDP as rendering me sleepy whatsoever on the contrary I was amazed at how comfortable and energized it made me feel. Felt very sociable and ama...
An awesome strain to try if ur lucky enough to find it :D managed to get my hands on some from a friend who grows what sounds like CDP. My experience was initially a very intense high with lots of energy and a talkative and happy feeling which lasted about 45, give or take 15 minutes, and this was f...