Cherry Garcia reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Garcia.
Cherry Garcia effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
18 people reported 127 effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
44% of people report feeling hungry
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia