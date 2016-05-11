ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Limeade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Limeade.

Reviews

40

Avatar for Loadeddiaper69420
Member since 2019
good as fuuuccckkk I was goofy as fuck the whole time
CreativeGigglyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Jokes_Tokes
Member since 2019
Pretty weak, not worth the purchase took the whole bottle in two days. Good flavor if you want to zest up a drink, bought this at mission dispensary.
Avatar for CrunkyMills
Member since 2019
Vaped at low temp under 330. Great functional high; happy, talkative and focused.
FocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for WeAreTheWildThings
Member since 2018
Waaaaaaaay too much into in this strain, Leafly! Just kidding, why bother even listing the strain of you're not doing to do the do diligence of providing the proper info for consumers? *It's Cherry Pie x Black Lime Reserve... I have found it to a fairly balanced, slightly indica feel. Muscle r...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Chikichee
Member since 2018
My whole body is a mess and this helps make so many things easier! Adds just enough of a kick to my Adderall to help me focus without affecting my heart, counteracts my mood swings and nausea during my period so I can eat and function, and helps me relax so I can chill with friends without my depre...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Eddi3Samuilis
Member since 2018
Very strong and tasty in concentration form... Definitely recommend for a good mood!
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Radical_Ric
Member since 2018
Nice, mellow high. Vape.
Avatar for savvy2
Member since 2017
Perfect for wake and bake👽 definitely is a great weed to be productive on✨
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative