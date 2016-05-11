Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Waaaaaaaay too much into in this strain, Leafly! Just kidding, why bother even listing the strain of you're not doing to do the do diligence of providing the proper info for consumers?
*It's Cherry Pie x Black Lime Reserve...
I have found it to a fairly balanced, slightly indica feel. Muscle r...
My whole body is a mess and this helps make so many things easier! Adds just enough of a kick to my Adderall to help me focus without affecting my heart, counteracts my mood swings and nausea during my period so I can eat and function, and helps me relax so I can chill with friends without my depre...