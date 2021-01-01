ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Meow
Hybrid

Cherry Meow

Be the first to review!
No effects reported
Strain Details

Cherry Meow is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Triolegene Seeds. This strain is made by crossing Cherry OG and Cats Meow. Cherry Meow smells like spicy lemons and cherries soaked in grenadine. The flavor tastes earthy and sweet. Growers say this strain has dense, golf ball buds.

Find Cherry Meow nearby

Shop local
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Cherry Meow reviewsNo Reviews

write a review

Looking for a good deal?

Shop deals on weed near you
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...

Strains similar to Cherry Meow

We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...

Strain spotlight