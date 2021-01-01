Cherry Meow is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Triolegene Seeds. This strain is made by crossing Cherry OG and Cats Meow. Cherry Meow smells like spicy lemons and cherries soaked in grenadine. The flavor tastes earthy and sweet. Growers say this strain has dense, golf ball buds.
Strain Details
