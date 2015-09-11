ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.2 151 reviews

Cherry OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 26 products tested with lab partners

Cherry OG
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

Effects

93 people reported 634 effects
Relaxed 61%
Happy 60%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 41%
Hungry 34%
Stress 29%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 21%
Pain 20%
Lack of appetite 11%
Dry mouth 22%
Anxious 7%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 6%
Headache 5%

Reviews

151

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Lost Coast OG
parent
Second strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Cherry OG
First strain child
Cackleberry
child
Second strain child
Glazed Cherries
child

