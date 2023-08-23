Cherry Mintz reviews
O........9
August 23, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
I feel euphoric but this one definitely is a creeper and when it does hit it hits hard I felt hungry and peaceful I also used it all throughout the day
J........k
August 25, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
I’m a very experienced smoker, been smoking daily for a while. This one creeps up on you and out of nowhere you’re giggling hard. It doesn’t hit hard at first but definitely chill and decent blend of body/mind high. Very nice.
a........r
July 9, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Enjoyed the flavor & the high. Will try again if available.
m........y
July 16, 2024
Giggly
Happy
One of my favourite go to strains, sad I can’t find it now!
e........4
July 5, 2024
Relaxing
t........7
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I only review weed that deserves a 5 star rating. This is one of the best flavors and highs I have had before, very smooth sweet cherry vanilla taste, with dank kush notes and a real minty aftertaste! Brand: Bodhi high Price: $40 Product: live resin single source vape cartridge
T........a
June 14, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
I started laughing over something I read on internet. Like 10 minutes later. Might be a creeper. I got the shake. I'm gonna try the bud next. It's gonna be a favorite.