Cherry Sherbet reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Sherbet.

Avatar for sweinbender
Member since 2019
Really nice buzz with euphoria
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Sensei-Sala
Member since 2018
Strong cherry and other heavy berry aromas as well as exhale aftertaste. A good body relaxer/tingler strain but only gives you a brief moment of intensity then mellows out. In my opinion this is a solid beginner strain for people needing severe/moderate pain relief.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for dharmapile
Member since 2017
This is the first strain I have given 5 stars. first of all, it's delicious. nice creamy cherry on the exhale. the next thing you know, you're like really happy. finally the pain melts away, and that happy light feeling lasts quite awhile. I've been able to toke this throughout the day and feel rela...
GigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Mommagreenthumb97
Member since 2018
Not a fan at first. I didn’t read any information on it before smoking some. Definitely different types of effects than I’m used to. Made my whole body feel tingly and warm. You can really feel it behind your eyes almost right away.
SleepyTingly
Avatar for parkerfoshay
Member since 2018
Oooooweeeee! This strain is so damn delicious! You should try it for the taste alone. Tingly
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Hawksmokes
Member since 2017
First review ever after being on here for awhile, but I love this strain. As someone who uses cannabis for recreational and occasionally medical, I LOVE this strain, bought a cheaper bho cartridge and I can still taste that tangy cherry, with a little hint of cream at the end to give it a sherbet ta...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Michael9000
Member since 2016
It's currently 3:43 and I'm laying in my bathroom listening to music because I have trouble sleeping. This shit is a must!!! This is a strain where you could watch tv and pass out whenever you want. Great for late night Seshs.
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry