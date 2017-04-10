Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Strong cherry and other heavy berry aromas as well as exhale aftertaste. A good body relaxer/tingler strain but only gives you a brief moment of intensity then mellows out. In my opinion this is a solid beginner strain for people needing severe/moderate pain relief.
This is the first strain I have given 5 stars. first of all, it's delicious. nice creamy cherry on the exhale. the next thing you know, you're like really happy. finally the pain melts away, and that happy light feeling lasts quite awhile. I've been able to toke this throughout the day and feel rela...
Not a fan at first. I didn’t read any information on it before smoking some. Definitely different types of effects than I’m used to. Made my whole body feel tingly and warm. You can really feel it behind your eyes almost right away.
First review ever after being on here for awhile, but I love this strain. As someone who uses cannabis for recreational and occasionally medical, I LOVE this strain, bought a cheaper bho cartridge and I can still taste that tangy cherry, with a little hint of cream at the end to give it a sherbet ta...
It's currently 3:43 and I'm laying in my bathroom listening to music because I have trouble sleeping. This shit is a must!!! This is a strain where you could watch tv and pass out whenever you want. Great for late night Seshs.