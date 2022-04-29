Cherry Stout reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Stout.
Cherry Stout strain effects
Cherry Stout strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
n........l
April 29, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Too good not to have any reviews yet! Tastes great in my vape! Rich flavor. Super potent! A 10min session was all I needed for a comfy, full body stone. Excellent strain.
a........0
February 11, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I enjoyed the great taste and flavor a nice medium high !
k........r
March 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Cherry stout was everything and more! The effects of the strain really helped me with my anxiety. I give this strain five stars !
H........9
January 30, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Good strain for wanting to catch a nice relaxing buzz in the afternoon without being demobilized. It's energizing, but not too energizing and relaxing without being too relaxing.