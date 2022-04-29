Cherry Stout
CSt
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Focused
Berry
Cheese
Vanilla
Cherry Stout effects are mostly energizing.
Cherry Stout strain effects
Cherry Stout strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 40% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Stout strain reviews(5)
n........l
April 29, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Tingly
Too good not to have any reviews yet! Tastes great in my vape! Rich flavor. Super potent! A 10min session was all I needed for a comfy, full body stone. Excellent strain.
a........0
February 11, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Relaxed
I enjoyed the great taste and flavor a nice medium high !
k........r
March 24, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Cherry stout was everything and more! The effects of the strain really helped me with my anxiety. I give this strain five stars !