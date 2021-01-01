ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Cherry Sunrise
Hybrid

Cherry Sunrise

Strain Details

Cherry Sunrise is a CBD dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Trilogene Seeds. This strain is made by crossing Cherry OG with Early Bird. Cherry Sunrise has a piney, smokey aroma mixed with cherry and citrus undertones. The flavor is earthy and tastes like molasses and cherries. Growers say Cherry Sunrise is easy to grow and has a large yield (1.5 – 4lbs per dry plant). Cherry Sunrise buds are dark green with a fading of yellow and black.

Find Cherry Sunrise nearby

Strains similar to Cherry Sunrise

