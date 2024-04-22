Cherry Sunset reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Sunset.
Cherry Sunset strain effects
Cherry Sunset strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
l........6
April 22, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Very beautiful strain to look at all bright purple buds that you could break up with your fingers it feel like velvet sand ...the smell is of cherry berry with a hint of citrus...the hi is euphoric and a good any time of day smoke If you smoke to much it acts like a indica .. in reg amounts it's a good hybrid... I got my batch from the framers market at seaside cannibas in orleans ma check them out if your on cape cod!!
K........9
February 6, 2024
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Got this in a live resin from Stiiizy and it is a great 1 gram pod. I have become more and more to buying their resins instead of the distillate and for good reasons. They slap and taste bomb. Can't go wrong with their live resins. I will keep buy resins for now on. If you love anything with cookies in it, You can't go wrong with this strain.
a........5
Yesterday
Aroused
Creative
Happy
Was super fortunate when my older brother gave me a peanut M&M sized NUG of this decadent cannabis variety. After a few rips from my B Wilson, I was flying past Mars in a spaceship of candy, flavored tropical goodness. After my flight, I landed smoothly in an oasis of relaxation and good vibes, very pleased with the strain and would grow it if I found a seed.