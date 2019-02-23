ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Keevinn19
Member since 2018
This was my first cbd hemp strain I tried, good stuff!
FocusedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for Jbunks22
Member since 2020
Earthy taste, smooth smoke, a great relaxer. I am not a THC person even small amounts can be unpleasant. I am new to CBD flower...so I drove three hours to get an OZ, and make certain I was getting what I wanted. Absolutely not disappointed, good for relaxing and keeping my head clear after work. Do...
HungryRelaxed
Avatar for JGrastabino
Member since 2015
Cherry wine is one of the best tasting cbd strains around .Defenitly a good strain to unwind yourself with, After one or two hits you will definitely notice a sense of calmness wash over you. They say cbd dosent get you high, This strain will produce a very mild euphoric effect.
Avatar for Faacejob
Member since 2019
Honestly this is the strongest CBD strain I've had so far, but that was my experience and I know it seems like everyone is different. I also have no tolerance for thc so the very minuscule amount that's in it actually affects me. I listened to my wife tell me a story about a professor that reminded ...
Avatar for Yourtipoftheday
Member since 2019
My go to high CBD strain for muscle pain. Nothing, not even high thc strains makes me feel like I'm wearing warm fuzzy ankle socks and someone's massaging the bottom of my feet.
Avatar for VanVonNocturne
Member since 2019
I have PTSD and Tourettes Syndrome, so I was looking to try some strains to help with my symptoms, and I have to give Cherry Wine a great rating! I smoked a whole bud before bed, and was able to fall asleep within 90 minutes afterwards. I got a good Night's sleep, with a body high that lasted for se...
Avatar for QueenSammie666
Member since 2017
Fantastic strain! Perfect for pain and relaxation time!
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for shouldbeatwork
Member since 2019
Stellar strain. I just finished harvesting. Calming and good pain relief great for the end of the day. My COA stats 18.5% CBD, 1.1% CBG and 23.5% total cannabinoids. The strain is true to the name once cured properly very cherry.
EuphoricRelaxed