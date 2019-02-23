We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Earthy taste, smooth smoke, a great relaxer. I am not a THC person even small amounts can be unpleasant. I am new to CBD flower...so I drove three hours to get an OZ, and make certain I was getting what I wanted. Absolutely not disappointed, good for relaxing and keeping my head clear after work. Do...
Cherry wine is one of the best tasting cbd strains around .Defenitly a good strain to unwind yourself with, After one or two hits you will definitely notice a sense of calmness wash over you. They say cbd dosent get you high, This strain will produce a very mild euphoric effect.
Honestly this is the strongest CBD strain I've had so far, but that was my experience and I know it seems like everyone is different. I also have no tolerance for thc so the very minuscule amount that's in it actually affects me. I listened to my wife tell me a story about a professor that reminded ...
I have PTSD and Tourettes Syndrome, so I was looking to try some strains to help with my symptoms, and I have to give Cherry Wine a great rating! I smoked a whole bud before bed, and was able to fall asleep within 90 minutes afterwards. I got a good Night's sleep, with a body high that lasted for se...
Stellar strain. I just finished harvesting. Calming and good pain relief great for the end of the day. My COA stats 18.5% CBD, 1.1% CBG and 23.5% total cannabinoids. The strain is true to the name once cured properly very cherry.