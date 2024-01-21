Chimera 3 reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chimera 3.
Chimera 3 strain effects
Chimera 3 strain flavors
Chimera 3 reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
d........4
January 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
So the picture is wrong .. C3 is actually a dark green and purple… burns smooth.
j........1
January 28, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
one of my favorites, though it’s darker and has more purple. some heat
D........R
March 10, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very disappointed in this selection. Also very different than what’s pictured. WORST PART… SEEDS!!! Probably my least favorite purchase from Savvy to date. I smoke different strains throughout the day so I cant judge overall effectiveness from just this strain but I’ll include what I can.
b........9
June 19, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Fast Grower loves the light. It has some purple in it taste amazing
S........6
April 21, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
lots of different strains trigger my anxiety, but this is one was great! I was happy and relaxed.
m........5
November 4, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
10/10 flavor and effects, absolutely perfect daytime strain for my brain, at 17% the high isn't intense but it completely quells my anxiety disorder and depression. I just feel calm and collected, really like the low thc % because once it wears off i feel normal and not groggy. The flavor is extremely unique, might be one of my favorites, like a strawberry/berry pastry of some kind with some earthiness.