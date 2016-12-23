ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Chiquita Banana reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chiquita Banana.

Avatar for Strainmaster650
Member since 2019
Let me start off by saying. WOW. The medical benefits of this strain are phenomenal. I had nausea getting off work on a Friday afternoon. Went straight to the medi. Came back, cured. feeling like a sack of potatoes on my couch. yet I could get up and get shit done, thanks chiquita banana.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for lperrito
Member since 2019
This is the bee’s knees ( the cat’s pajamas). It was a beautiful relaxing and happiness inducing high. Highly recommend. It did I not give me any paranoia which is rare since I get anxious easily. 95%
GigglyHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for notastonerboner
Member since 2019
Everything felt like i was on a warm tropical island when I was really sitting in traffic, my drink tasted like a pina colada when really i was just drinking an iced tea.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Roy.
Member since 2019
This things forced me nonestop laughing for 5 minutes while i cant control my mind .
Avatar for Daizey
Member since 2019
It didn’t make me feel like I was high (which I like) I was about to sleep at night and wake up feeling great This is the very first one I try so far and I must say I like it
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
Chiquita Banana (AKA: C. Banana) by Good Flower is a Indica containing 24% THC. The buds are parakeet green with a few thin pale brown pistils &amp; golden sandy trichomes. Fruity, citrus, tropical, &amp; banana is the smell &amp; taste. Potential effects are happiness, uplifting, energizing, then r...
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for QuinGold
Member since 2017
This was an instant favorite for me, I grabbed it at Satori North on the recommendation of a bud tender. I’ve only sampled Blue Roots’ version and it’s become a staple of mine-If only it was ever sold in sizes above 1 gram!!! I want to grab a 1/4, but alas, Blue Roots isn’t offering anything other t...
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy