Let me start off by saying. WOW. The medical benefits of this strain are phenomenal. I had nausea getting off work on a Friday afternoon. Went straight to the medi. Came back, cured. feeling like a sack of potatoes on my couch. yet I could get up and get shit done, thanks chiquita banana.
Chiquita Banana (AKA: C. Banana) by Good Flower is a Indica containing 24% THC. The buds are parakeet green with a few thin pale brown pistils & golden sandy trichomes. Fruity, citrus, tropical, & banana is the smell & taste. Potential effects are happiness, uplifting, energizing, then r...
This was an instant favorite for me, I grabbed it at Satori North on the recommendation of a bud tender. I’ve only sampled Blue Roots’ version and it’s become a staple of mine-If only it was ever sold in sizes above 1 gram!!! I want to grab a 1/4, but alas, Blue Roots isn’t offering anything other t...