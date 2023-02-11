Chocoberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocoberry.
Chocoberry strain effects
Chocoberry reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
r........0
February 11, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
definitely recommend trying this is a good strain
M........s
October 29, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
* Berry citrus aroma and taste. * Sativa dominant hybrid, the high reflects this. Energizing and stimulating, yet slightly stoned heady high. * Body high. * Increased appetite. * Melts away stress and depression, leading to motivation and contentment.
t........8
Today
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Giggly
Pack’s Los Angeles Chocoberry comes from chocolate kush + blackberry kush. It’s a nice chill but focused high, creates a positive mood and gives some tingles. Goes well with ravioli.