ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chocolate Cheesecake
  • Leafly flower of Chocolate Cheesecake

Hybrid

Chocolate Cheesecake

Chocolate Cheesecake

From an undisclosed breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Chocolate Cheesecake, a chocolate-flavored cross between Chocolope, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Legacy Skunk. Buds are dark green with vibrant orange hairs, and expect a potent high with a relaxed feeling, making Chocolate Cheesecake great for a lazy afternoon in the park.

Reviews

3

Avatar for fmshake
Member since 2017
Great mix of relax and uplifting. Very smooth strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Iamtslick
Member since 2018
Definitely a high to enjoy 🤪😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
write a review