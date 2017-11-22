ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 1291 reviews

Chocolope

aka D-Line

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Citrus

CalmingEnergizing

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

Effects

913 people reported 6632 effects
Happy 62%
Uplifted 59%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 48%
Creative 39%
Stress 43%
Depression 34%
Anxiety 29%
Pain 19%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,291

Avatar for magicmanfk
Member since 2010
The buzz itself doesn't last for super long, but it leaves you with a feeling of optimism, happiness, and motivation that lasts for a really long time afterwards (at least three hours AFTER the buzz dies down). It's the most clear-headed high I've ever had, and by far the best motivator strain if I ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for Uniqueeye
Member since 2013
SIMPLY THE BEST.... Better than all the rest. ha, a little Tina Turner for ya. So Usually I'm smoking strains like Jack Herer, Haze, Blue Dream, Green Crack, Green Ribbon, NYC Deisel etc. SATIVA Dominant strains are my absolute fav, because I'm doing 90% of my smoking during the day. I'm an artist...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricUplifted
Avatar for hi2
Member since 2013
I keep forgetting how good this strain is, especially around 11:00am...a good late morning weed. Definitely feel like I don't need any more coffee. You are very wide awake, and in a great mood. Not at all spacey. You can do anything you need to do (don't drive) as far as necessary chores around th...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Axlim
Member since 2016
Chocolope is a great sativia. I have Charcot-Marie-Tooth and PTSD. I am also a teacher with a shit-ton of stress. Using an e-nano I've vaped Chocolope (choco) and I've also used the roll-uh-bowl to ignite. They are two different effects, both are good. Vape: Taste: Chocolate Coffee, dipped in ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for hkh5
Member since 2014
I'm not a sativa person, but i love this one. Immediate rush of energy and euphoria with buzzed effects that lasted about 4 hours (the "I think I'll sleep next Wednesday" kind of high, except without the unpleasant jitters). Clear-headed with zero munchies! Super social and fun strain - you will tal...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Chocolate Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Strain
Chocolope
First strain child
Jackalope
child
Second strain child
Chocolate Rain
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Chocolope

Good reads

Tips for growing Chocolope cannabis
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
5 cannabis strains for people who love chocolate
Washington’s Best-Tasting Strains From Fall 2017
