Chocolate Haze reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chocolate Haze.
5........v
March 18, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
It smells a fucking lot like chocolate. I am in love.
i........U
October 26, 2023
Focused
Great work from home strain. Focused and relaxed
w........s
January 21, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Very uplifting high. very strong, fresh and minty haze aroma. One of my favourite strains to smoke.
f........e
June 13, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Gasssssssss