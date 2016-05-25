We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This particular strain was one I would (not) highly recommend. It's alright as far as saying it bein a classic lightweight sativa. Not highly potent though, Yet it does give you a sense of concentration sense of competition and while performing whatever task .
As a first time smoker, this was an outstanding introduction to the world of cannabis for medicinal use. It gave me a burst of energy that lingered long after the session. All body aches were gone. Great for daytime use, as you are very much alert and aware. Definitely wanna keep water on hand.