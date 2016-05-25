ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for santafe20
Member since 2017
Shit is boolin, like a soothing addy pill. Can concentrate and work without stressing
Avatar for crazygamer1130
Member since 2016
This particular strain was one I would (not) highly recommend. It's alright as far as saying it bein a classic lightweight sativa. Not highly potent though, Yet it does give you a sense of concentration sense of competition and while performing whatever task .
Avatar for kandi313
Member since 2015
As a first time smoker, this was an outstanding introduction to the world of cannabis for medicinal use. It gave me a burst of energy that lingered long after the session. All body aches were gone. Great for daytime use, as you are very much alert and aware. Definitely wanna keep water on hand.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for gnarktwain
Member since 2015
starts with a subtle sweetness • follows into a dough like flavor • exhales into a fruity plume • ✌🏻
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for thebreadbinman
Member since 2015
-amazing buzz in the head - alert, creative, active - giggles -enhanced senses, especially taste
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for charleybp
Member since 2015
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed