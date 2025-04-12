Chocolato
Chocolato
Clo
Hybrid
Creative
Uplifted
Euphoric
Earthy
Woody
Sweet
Chocolato effects are mostly calming.
write a review
If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chocolato, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to ChocolatoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Chocolato strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Chocolato strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chocolato products near you
Similar to Chocolato near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Chocolato strain reviews(6)
Read all reviews
k........4
April 12, 2025
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
bought this one numerous times, amazing for relaxing and bedtime use!
z........4
July 11, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly
Uplifted
Dry eyes
Every time i smell a bag of this strain, it reminds me of a bowl of chocolate & when grind and smoked. It smells /& taste like a hot chocolate !!
n........w
February 8, 2022
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
This one gives a calm relaxing feeling yet I can do things.