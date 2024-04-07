I Had this around summer 2023, and while I don't remember everything about it, I can guarantee it is a worth while smoke. One of the things that still sticks with me the most is how absurdly smooth the smoke was, granted yes it was a concentrate, but still. In my "Most smooth smokes of all time" it is easily in my top 5 or 6, and I've tried quite a large amount of strains. (Not In a bad way) But a thought I also have is that the effects seem like they shouldn't all be in one strain, its like a Hodge podge sorta thing. And the smoke while insanely smooth, also hits pretty hard and had me for a moment

helpful report