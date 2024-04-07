Chrome Splitter 99 is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Krome’s The White, Cindy 99, and Stardawg. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Chrome Splitter 99 is a potent and relaxing strain that has a sweet and sour pineapple flavor with a mild herbal exhale. The smell is fruity and earthy, with a pungency that intensifies as the flower is broken up. Chrome Splitter 99 is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Chrome Splitter 99 effects include feeling creative, happy, hungry, relaxed, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Chrome Splitter 99 when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, PTSD, and insomnia. Bred by Kind Tree Cannabis, Chrome Splitter 99 features flavors like earthy, fruity, and herbal. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Chrome Splitter 99 typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Chrome Splitter 99 has large and fluffy buds that have dark green tones layered with tons of amber crystal trichomes. It is a rare and delicious strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chrome Splitter 99, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







