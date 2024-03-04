I have had the Cresco variety and I am now very interested in trying it from Cookies. This is just flat out great smoke all around. I have to agree the the genuine euphoria as reported by some other reviewers is legitimate. This is post work cannabis for a hard working individual. It uplifts the spirits, it brings a mental warmth that is very pleasant. The flower itself visually isn’t something to throw a parade about but the smell and the flavor are astounding. I want to reload this and keep on puffing away.