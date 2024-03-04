Cinnamon Milk reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cinnamon Milk.
Cinnamon Milk strain effects
Cinnamon Milk strain flavors
Cinnamon Milk strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
B........3
March 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Very nice bud. Smokes amazing smells and tastes great. Try it out if you want a good high even for experienced smokers
z........5
September 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Absolutely loved this strain!! The mellowness that comes after smoking this is amazing and phenomenal. Especially if you had a long day at work, school etc.
4........v
June 16, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Fire strain effects are top notch. Feels like a new generation take on Girl Scout cookies, would’ve been a five out of five but the bud I received wasn’t properly dried
a........0
June 27, 2024
The flavor is as potent as oil. Even from a glass bowl it's very flavor packed. Very good hybrid. relaxing but aware.
g........n
July 29, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Great high with a smooth and unique taste. I don’t expect to get any keef off of this bud because the flower is fluffy/soft and not very dry at all. Gave a great body high but I was still able to focus on what I needed to get done. Very calm and enjoyable high!!
r........c
April 21, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
smokes great
d........y
January 6, 2025
Focused
Happy
we love. taste good! not sleepy but 🫠+
G........s
February 7, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have had the Cresco variety and I am now very interested in trying it from Cookies. This is just flat out great smoke all around. I have to agree the the genuine euphoria as reported by some other reviewers is legitimate. This is post work cannabis for a hard working individual. It uplifts the spirits, it brings a mental warmth that is very pleasant. The flower itself visually isn’t something to throw a parade about but the smell and the flavor are astounding. I want to reload this and keep on puffing away.