5 Star Strain all the way. Ethos Genetics really did an excellent job here. This Is Probably my Favorite Sativa Strain Of All. Hits Hard and fast right in the face for an instant relaxing feeling and euphoric onset afterwards. ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
I've been eyeing this beauty from
Metro Meds Dispensary in Phoenix since Friday, and I was finally able to get it today. Pretty decent popcorn bud for $45 1/2 oz!!! I imagine the aroma of the bud to be a a vast meadow filled with thousands of sweet flowers crossed with the cotton candy store on Ma...
This bouncy beautiful bud exemplifies the positive qualities of both parents: sweet mellow'd balance of Sherbert coupled with the energizing, uplifting spirit of Ghost Train Haze (+the latter parent, most newbies avoid/start slow) .. but this one's a delicious delight that near-all consumers will lo...