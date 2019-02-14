ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for EthosGuy
Member since 2019
Amazing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for 430kindabaked
Member since 2018
overall the strain is great the high is pleasant and easy to handle, the taste is on point, it looks beautiful big healthy fluffy buds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for notishwar
Member since 2019
Nothing hybrid about the flower I got from Muv. Straight Sativa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MarijuanaVlogger
Member since 2019
5 Star Strain all the way. Ethos Genetics really did an excellent job here. This Is Probably my Favorite Sativa Strain Of All. Hits Hard and fast right in the face for an instant relaxing feeling and euphoric onset afterwards. ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for Tlb2805
Member since 2019
One of my favorite daytime strains. I’m able to power through a busy shift with minimal pain and stress.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for Roziebossofficial
Member since 2018
I've been eyeing this beauty from Metro Meds Dispensary in Phoenix since Friday, and I was finally able to get it today. Pretty decent popcorn bud for $45 1/2 oz!!! I imagine the aroma of the bud to be a a vast meadow filled with thousands of sweet flowers crossed with the cotton candy store on Ma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for DrexL
Member since 2019
Love this strain. I get it in shatter. Tastes like orange candy. Yumm. Fun energetic, euphoric high. Has been really helpful with pain. It is really happy high. Good for stress or depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
This bouncy beautiful bud exemplifies the positive qualities of both parents: sweet mellow'd balance of Sherbert coupled with the energizing, uplifting spirit of Ghost Train Haze (+the latter parent, most newbies avoid/start slow) .. but this one's a delicious delight that near-all consumers will lo...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly