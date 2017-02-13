ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Citrus Kush

Calculated from 78 reviews

Citrus Kush

Citrus Kush is a fresh and fruity blast for the senses. As the name implies, this indica-dominant hybrid has a deep citrus aroma with darker, muskier tones that support the theory of some Master Kush genetics. The taste follows suit with a sweet and sour mix that will bring to mind a bright bowl of lemons, limes, and oranges. Citrus Kush’s effects will be strong in both the head and body, providing a mood boost that leaves consumers happy (if a little out of it).

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

378 reported effects from 60 people
Happy 66%
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 45%
Uplifted 35%
Giggly 33%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 15%
Anxious 11%
Dizzy 6%

78

Avatar for DamyaNH
Member since 2013
I bought this in my local shop, and I have never tried it before. When I got home I rolled it, and it rolled perfectly. It's sticky, and it smells really fruity. When I lighted up my spliff and took my first hit, It tasted wonderfully refreshing, like citrus fruit, and I felt really good around othe...
ArousedCreativeUplifted
Avatar for jahhh
Member since 2011
Really great smoke. Smoked it smells piney, woody. Tastes of many citrus flavors, very sweet and long lasting. A must smoke for the taste junkies out there.
ArousedEuphoric
Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Nice good, focused, High...A happy high!
EuphoricFocusedHappySleepyTalkative
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Great stuff. love the smell of the smoke, highly recommend
EnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for kushKid66
Member since 2015
I keeps you high for a long tyme and very uplifting
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
