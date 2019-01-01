Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Gage Green Group created Classic Twist by crossing an old school Afghan Haze with Joseph OG. The cross brings out a sweet terpene profile of fuel and dried berries, as well as an energizing social high. If you are a fan of old school Haze genetics, give Classic Twist a sho