Hybrid

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines a resinous Afghani indica with a sweet-smelling Haze sativa. Created by former Sensi breeder Nevil Schoenmaker and Shantibaba of Mr. Nice Seeds, Afghan Haze balances energizing cerebral invigoration with soothing full-body effects. Its clear-headed relief allows patients to treat pain, depression, and appetite loss during the day, and heavier doses can help ease the mind and body into peaceful sleep. Afghan Haze may have an excruciatingly long indoor flowering time of 10 weeks, but the large harvests of potent, crystal-covered buds are worth waiting for.

 

Reviews

57

Show all

Avatar for curiousgeorge03
Member since 2014
I feel like my mind is being massaged. But I've got a little bit of an energy boost too - good strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bme0002
Member since 2016
This strain is crazy dank. It hits hard and fast the high lasts long. Great strain
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for AndreaN
Member since 2016
One of my Absolutely Favorites !!! Produced by : CannaVative I always try to keep some on hand , this stuff is a great anxiety reducer ! Several dabs of this , and I'm ready for anything ! Usually before flying ✈️ , I take an anxiety pill .... the last time I flew I did Afghan Haze dabs throug...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for mackelprangb
Member since 2015
Very different nose on this raw flower, also very unique in flavor. The high, though, is absolutely incredible! Very happy and euphoric.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for bme0002
Member since 2016
This strain is fire. Lasted super long. It made me wanna spit bars, even though I didn't. I wanted too though.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryTingly
more
reviews
Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Afghan Haze
First strain child
Ash
child
Second strain child
Critical Haze
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan HazeUser uploaded image of Afghan Haze
more
photos