ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Clementine Kush

Clementine Kush is the lovechild of Tangerine Sunrise and Sanjay Gupta Kush bred by Colorado Seed Inc. From its Tangie mother, Clementine Kush inherits a strong citrus aroma, and trichome-rich colas from its indica-dominant father. Think orange blossom intermixed with the floral undertones of traditional Kush parentage. Expect intense physical relaxation and an expansive cerebral mindset. 

25

Avatar for gunna5669
Member since 2017
This is a great, versatile strain. If you want to be couch locked all night, this strain locks you up. If you wanna clean the house, this strain is your orange pledge. You get a great orange taste and smell with the musky Kush smell all stoners love!!
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for Hondo13
Member since 2016
after smoking more of this I did not get the same effect as the first time. This is a real heady high with a slight body high. Nice and relaxed though, made my pain stop. Taste is super.
EuphoricFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Hondo13
Member since 2016
I absolutely love this strain. It is super stoney as all hell. Watch out though this is a creeper. I only took three hits off it and was super stoned. Excellent pain relief as well for me. I mixed it with some R5 cbd and I feel great. Felt the high in my face right away, made my face all tingly then...
ArousedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LotusKai
Member since 2017
It's a heavy Sativa high. I didn't find it to have much of a body high but it had a very heavy head high that left me feeling focused yet slightly hazy. It also had a noticable change in my visual perception of things, giving me a sharper perception with a halo effect as well. The high only lasted a...
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for BamfXBlazer
Member since 2016
Big, frosty, hairy nugs, that pack a hell of a punch! Has a scent of fresh Tangerines, mixed with a scent of rain. I'm not really all for the taste honestly, but the high is great! Lasted a good 2 hours with a calm relaxing body high, mixed with an almost psychedelic head high that creeps up about 1...
FocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
