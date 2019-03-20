ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
CloudCap reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain CloudCap.

Avatar for user989696540
Member since 2019
I love this strain. One of my favorites. It makes me feel so energized, happy, &amp; thoughtful. I’ve only ever smoked it alone so idk what it’s like in group situations, but I think it would work great then too! A strain that’s great for giggles &amp; fun lol
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for MoBrew17
Member since 2017
Disclaimer: newbie smoker, here. I pay attention to every little nuance. :) This came as a house pre-roll which I broke down and packed into a bowl for my bong. The hit was barely noticeable as far as any harshness, and the effects settled in after about 5 minutes. Mostly felt them at eye level, bu...
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted
