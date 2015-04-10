ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cluster Bomb reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cluster Bomb.

Avatar for That7dsgye
Member since 2016
Bring your pillow with this one here. It was great cerebral high but that body buzz is going to put you down.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for Zopilote
Member since 2018
I got this from a dispensary I like, and whose strains I generally like. The buds looked okay, but this is about the least potent strain I've ever tried. Maybe I got a bad batch, but I will never try this one again.
Avatar for GreatScott2115
Member since 2017
I like this when I just need a little energy to get stuff done. Not overly potent but just a really nice high that gives me energy to get through rougher days.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
Avatar for alyssapotter99
Member since 2018
love this strange some much, sure h a great high helps pain, bold flavor.
Avatar for Norkj
Member since 2018
Picked up a gram of this flower with only taking my bud tenders head nod to a really nice daytime smoke. She was right. Very focused, happy, stress- free creative smoke that lasted for a while. I myself, got a sweet grapefruit candy like smell as well as the taste. Definitely a good mid-day, social,...
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for aaroneck
Member since 2016
great head buzz very focused
Focused
Avatar for sj8686
Member since 2015
great focused head buzz. not much body. really like the hard to describe smell.
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted