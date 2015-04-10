We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I got this from a dispensary I like, and whose strains I generally like. The buds looked okay, but this is about the least potent strain I've ever tried. Maybe I got a bad batch, but I will never try this one again.
Picked up a gram of this flower with only taking my bud tenders head nod to a really nice daytime smoke. She was right. Very focused, happy, stress- free creative smoke that lasted for a while. I myself, got a sweet grapefruit candy like smell as well as the taste. Definitely a good mid-day, social,...