Hybrid

4.3 12 reviews

Cluster Bomb

Cluster Bomb

Cluster Bomb is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Bomb Seeds. This strain takes the soaring sativa effects of Cinderella 99 and crosses them with Bomb #1, a proprietary strain that Bomb Seeds uses to influence their genetics. This blend is then crossed with original Skunk #1 genetics from Sensi Seeds to give us Cluster Bomb.

Cluster Bomb is known for producing large commercial yields of rich skunky buds that are sweetened by notes of strawberry and citrus. The relaxing indica effects are balanced by the cerebral energy provided by Cinderella 99 genetics.

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Cluster Bomb

