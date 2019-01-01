ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cluster Funk
  • Leafly flower of Cluster Funk

Hybrid

Cluster Funk

Cluster Funk

Coming from Bodhi Seeds, Cluster Funk crosses ‘91 Skunk VA and Mr. Nice, to produce a beautiful strain with an inviting color profile. It grows densely clustered nugs that come in hues of light green and dark red with big calyxes. With a loud terpene profile, Cluster Funk is rich and heavy with skunky and earthy notes. For a strain with a great bag appeal, give Cluster Funk a try. 

Reviews

2

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Mr. Nice
parent
Strain
Cluster Funk