Cobalt Drift is a smooth, indica-leaning hybrid that rolls in like a calm ocean current — cool, steady, and deeply relaxing. Its aroma blends sweet blueberry and vanilla cream with hints of mint and gentle herbal fuel, creating a nostalgic yet refreshing scent.

The effects begin with a wave of mellow euphoria that drifts into full-body relaxation without locking you down completely. Perfect for late nights, chill conversations, or unwinding to music, Cobalt Drift softens the noise in your head and lets you breathe easier. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.