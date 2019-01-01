Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From HGH Seeds, Cobbler crosses Tangistan R4 with Charlotte’s Cherries. This high-CBD strain was developed in response to a need for a CBD strain with a fuller terpene profile. With an aroma of orange peels and undertones of chocolate and cherry, Cobbler is an excellent option for consumers looking for a CBD strain with all the wonderful taste.