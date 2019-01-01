ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cobbler
  • Leafly flower of Cobbler

Hybrid

Cobbler

Cobbler

From HGH Seeds, Cobbler crosses Tangistan R4 with Charlotte’s Cherries. This high-CBD strain was developed in response to a need for a CBD strain with a fuller terpene profile. With an aroma of orange peels and undertones of chocolate and cherry, Cobbler is an excellent option for consumers looking for a CBD strain with all the wonderful taste.

Reviews

2

No reviews yet.
write a review