Coco Pebbles strain effects
Coco Pebbles strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Coco Pebbles reviews
D........n
August 14, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Coco Pebblez has an aroma of the cereal, with a hint of girl scout cookies. It is very tasty and gives a nice, uplifting euphoric buzz that motivates you to do the dishes or some other productive activity. Then, it settles down and enables you to have a great night's sleep. 5 stars for sure!
s........n
August 26, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I just took the test high, and got a high score!