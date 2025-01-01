Coconut Cake is a hybrid weed strain bred by 808 Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Heirloom Purple Thai. East meets West in this piña colada-flavored bud, with a little gas kick. Coconut Cake has both cerebral euphoric effects and a stony body tingle. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Coconut Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.