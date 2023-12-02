Good Day Farms does it again , straight pressure . Coka definitely has hybrid 50/50 characteristics almost immediate stoned feeling as you exhale , all smiles when the high settles in …the bud was a little on the dry side so i sliced fresh peels couple hours later i pulled more bud out to smoke and the terps and moisture from the peels did the necessary repairs, moist to the touch and taste of the terps full restored when i smoked…thank God for nature 🍊