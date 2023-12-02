Coka reviews
Coka reviews
c........2
December 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
This is a great bud! I felt relaxed and happy effects almost immediately! It gave me the munchies, but took away all my negative thoughts. I know i will definitely buy this again!
J........3
August 16, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Nice, immediate effect. Almost instantly relaxing and calming. Clear-minded buzz that doesn’t weigh TOO heavily on the head. Creativity and thought weren’t stunted. Appetite inducing but was a touch tired after a light meal. Easy to push through, though. Buds are gorgeous, slightly dense and fluffy when ground. Overall, pretty good for the price.
k........9
September 15, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very good
j........3
October 7, 2023
Energetic
Happy
Great feel good smoke. Uplifting yet relaxing. Good day time smoke.
N........2
October 25, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Good Day Farms does it again , straight pressure . Coka definitely has hybrid 50/50 characteristics almost immediate stoned feeling as you exhale , all smiles when the high settles in …the bud was a little on the dry side so i sliced fresh peels couple hours later i pulled more bud out to smoke and the terps and moisture from the peels did the necessary repairs, moist to the touch and taste of the terps full restored when i smoked…thank God for nature 🍊
j........e
May 31, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Really great
n........f
July 25, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Lovely taste on the exhale. Great mix of fuel and fruit. Very nice overall hybrid.