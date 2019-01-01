Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Cole Train is an award-winning cross from DNA Genetics that crosses Jasmine (a ‘90s Silver Haze hybrid) and Trainwreck, a Northern California classic. The result is a plant that produces large, lanky lime green buds that shoot straight up for the sky, emitting notes of citrus, pine, and earth. The balanced high leans on the uplifting and energizing side, making Cole Train a great choice for an afternoon filled with activities.