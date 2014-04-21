ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 33 reviews

Colorado Chem

aka Colorado Chemdog

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 3 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 33 reviews

Colorado Chem
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Colorado Chem is a hybrid strain that took 2nd place in the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

Effects

24 people reported 146 effects
Euphoric 62%
Happy 62%
Relaxed 50%
Uplifted 41%
Energetic 37%
Anxiety 20%
Arthritis 12%
Bipolar disorder 12%
Fibromyalgia 12%
ADD/ADHD 8%
Dry mouth 33%
Anxious 20%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 16%
Paranoid 8%

Reviews

33

Avatar for Sotu420
Member since 2014
Living in Colorado and being a local smoker, Colorado Chem is a VERY good strain. High potency, and just a nice finished flower product.
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticGigglyHappy
Avatar for Fash0
Member since 2014
I have this strain homegrown and I find it an extremely potent flower! Only complaint is it knocked me out, also got rid of all my back and stomach pains. Love it!!
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Matt5279
Member since 2017
this is a great strain for pain lol and helps with stress/anxiety. Oh yeah and depression. helps you forget the bad and gives you a good feeling. must try!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for freybear3
Member since 2018
This is one of my favorite stains! I use Colorado Chem ina pax era pod, daily. I did research on some strains and came across this strain. It said it was good for pain relief. So I figured I would try it out. It has a pine smell and taste to it. It is easy to inhale. Easy on my throat. That a...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Hempman
Member since 2014
Nice Flower. Good body high, good aroma, and it works!.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
The 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup Winning Flowers
